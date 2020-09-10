See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wayne, PA
Dr. Huub Mulders, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Huub Mulders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    485 Devon Park Dr, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-4777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Huub Mulders, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720109770
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Presby Med Center
Internship
  • Presby Med Center
Medical Education
  • Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Huub Mulders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mulders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mulders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

