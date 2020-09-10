Dr. Huub Mulders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huub Mulders, MD
Dr. Huub Mulders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 485 Devon Park Dr, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-4777
I’ve been going to Dr. Mulders for about 1-2 years. I was looking for a doctor just like him, especially since I was looking for a different type of medical care - a holistic way of dealing with underlying medical conditions. He’s unlike any doctor I’ve ever seen previously. He takes his time and gets to know you, instead of just writing you a script and sending you off. If you’re looking to have a better, more meaningful partnership with your doc, I’d highly recommend him. He, along with his staff, are a wonderful and caring team. His bedside manner is so awesome - he tells you stories about his wife, his kids, his dog, so you feel like you get to know him as a doc and a family man.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Presby Med Center
- Presby Med Center
- Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen
