Overview

Dr. Huu Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saigon, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.