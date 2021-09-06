Dr. Hussein Yamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Yamani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussein Yamani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Yamani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saulette Queen MD Pllc100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 594-3541Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Healing Hearts Clinic129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 306, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 441-9680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 116 Medical Park Ln Ste A2, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 441-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamani?
I think that he is very caring about his patience's. I will tell anyone that ask if I know a great heart doctor I will send them to Dr. Yamani.
About Dr. Hussein Yamani, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003007204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamani works at
Dr. Yamani has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.