Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD
Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Eye Center
Retina Health Center - Fort Myers1567 Hayley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-3337
Retina Health Center - Naples2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 793-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very thorough and professional! I always feel like they covered everything and appreciate the time Dr. Wafapoor spent with me.
About Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- 1972550622
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Eye Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology
- University Of Mississippi Med Center School Of Med
