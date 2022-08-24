See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Eye Center

Dr. Wafapoor works at RETINA HEALTH CENTER in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Health Center - Fort Myers
    1567 Hayley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-3337
  2. 2
    Retina Health Center - Naples
    2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 793-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Floaters
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Floaters
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Very thorough and professional! I always feel like they covered everything and appreciate the time Dr. Wafapoor spent with me.
    Don — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1972550622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Eye Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Med Center School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wafapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wafapoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wafapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wafapoor has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wafapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wafapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wafapoor.

