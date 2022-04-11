Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaqra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Shaqra works at
Locations
-
1
Hiba & Abdo LLC539 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 246-4445
-
2
Hibba and Abdo57 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 246-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaqra?
Dr. Shaqra is avery competent cardiovascular specialist. He is very good at diagnosing and traeting heart issues. He discusses your treatment options and involves you in treatment decision making. He tries hard to treat your condition in the most optimal way: He will dom it in the least invasive, least inconvenient and quickest recovery. I am very happy to be his patient and strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1922031574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaqra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaqra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaqra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaqra works at
Dr. Shaqra has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaqra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaqra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaqra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaqra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaqra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaqra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.