Overview

Dr. Hussein Samji, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Samji works at Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in San Jose, CA with other offices in Morgan Hill, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.