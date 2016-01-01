Dr. Hussein Safa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Safa, MD
Overview
Dr. Hussein Safa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Safa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CPC Pride Clinic5501 Old York Rd Ste 1, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safa?
About Dr. Hussein Safa, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1972036515
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safa works at
Dr. Safa speaks Arabic.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Safa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.