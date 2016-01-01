Dr. Hussein Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Hussein Saad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
-
1
Saad Medical Services PLLC23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 791-7517Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 15777 Northline Rd Ste 101, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 324-9602
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hussein Saad, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720242407
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Annapolis Hospital
- University Of Sint Eustatius
- Waynes State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
Dr. Saad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.