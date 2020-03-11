Dr. Hussein Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Saad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussein Saad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Locations
Michigan Orthopedic Specialists21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had torn MCL repaired. Absolutely ZERO pain since the second I left the surgery center. Dr. Saad also repaired my wife's MCL tear a year ago. Very personable, very talented, highly recommend.
About Dr. Hussein Saad, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.