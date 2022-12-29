See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (130)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Elkousy works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr Elkousy‘s office was very quick to respond with an appointment. I was seen prior to my scheduled time. His explanations were thorough, simple to understand, and presented in a way that made it easy for me to remember everything. He answered all my questions succinctly and looked at me the entire time he was with me.
    Servando — Dec 29, 2022
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1376531954
    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkousy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkousy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkousy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkousy works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Elkousy’s profile.

    Dr. Elkousy has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkousy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkousy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkousy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkousy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkousy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

