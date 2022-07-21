Overview

Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Alahmadi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.