Dr. Al-Hamid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussein Al-Hamid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussein Al-Hamid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Al-Hamid works at
Locations
1
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 780-0100
2
Honorhealth Gastroenterology North Valley19636 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Al-Hamid is great, he really takes the time to go over things with you, you never feel rushed when he’s with you, always has answers to my questions. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Hussein Al-Hamid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1417235136
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hamid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Hamid has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hamid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Hamid speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.