Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Abdulhadi works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurohospitalist
    5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 740-6000
  2. 2
    Hussein Abdulhadi, M.D.
    6645 Alvarado Rd Ste 253, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 326-0326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 02, 2021
    Been seeing the Dr for a few years for chronic pain in my lower back.Has helped me greatly in keeping me mobile...couldn't have done it without him
    steven johnson — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    1629004890
    • 1629004890
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pain Medicine Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Md Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdulhadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdulhadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdulhadi has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulhadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulhadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulhadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulhadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulhadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

