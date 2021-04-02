Overview

Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Abdulhadi works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.