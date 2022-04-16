Dr. Hussam Suradi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussam Suradi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussam Suradi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1159, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely would recommend him to everybody
About Dr. Hussam Suradi, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992962450
Education & Certifications
- Rush Univ Med Ctr
- University of Jordan
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
