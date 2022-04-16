Overview

Dr. Hussam Suradi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Suradi works at Rush Cardiology - Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.