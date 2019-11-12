See All Neurologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Seif Eddeine works at Arizona Neurology Care in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Neurology Care
    1976 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 939-3037
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Was very impressed with the doctor. He was patient and listened carefully to me and then established a reasonable plan of action. He was someone I felt I could trust with looking out for me. My husband thought he was terrific.
    — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1306000179
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Westlake Community Hospital
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seif Eddeine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seif Eddeine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seif Eddeine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seif Eddeine works at Arizona Neurology Care in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Seif Eddeine’s profile.

    Dr. Seif Eddeine has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seif Eddeine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seif Eddeine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seif Eddeine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seif Eddeine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seif Eddeine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

