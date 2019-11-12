Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seif Eddeine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD
Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Neurology Care1976 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 939-3037Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Was very impressed with the doctor. He was patient and listened carefully to me and then established a reasonable plan of action. He was someone I felt I could trust with looking out for me. My husband thought he was terrific.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306000179
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Loyola University Med Center
- Westlake Community Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
