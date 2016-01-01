Dr. Hajal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussam Hajal, MD
Overview
Dr. Hussam Hajal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hajal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Kidney Care510 31ST St, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 866-3322Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 866-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajal?
About Dr. Hussam Hajal, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558450775
Education & Certifications
- Cornell MC
- The Brooklyn Hosp
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajal works at
Dr. Hajal has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hajal speaks Arabic.
Dr. Hajal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.