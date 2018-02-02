See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD

Neurotology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. El-Kashlan works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-8051
  2. 2
    West Ann Arbor Health Center
    380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-7380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. El-Kashlan?

    Feb 02, 2018
    I was referred to Dr. El-Kashlan in Msy if 2028, and have seen him regularly through December for hearing loss. He is excellent. Sometimes blunt, but he listens carefully. I trust him to give me the best care possible. He focuses on the solution, not on the cause so if you’re interested in untangling the mysteries of hearing loss, he’s not your doc. But he is brilliant at diagnosis and solutions.
    Kasmazoo, MI — Feb 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. El-Kashlan to family and friends

    Dr. El-Kashlan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. El-Kashlan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD.

    About Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962599746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Kashlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Kashlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Kashlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Kashlan works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. El-Kashlan’s profile.

    Dr. El-Kashlan has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kashlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kashlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kashlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kashlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kashlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.