Overview

Dr. Hussam Abuissa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.



Dr. Abuissa works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.