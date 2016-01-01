Overview

Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Saria works at Neurology Consultant P.A. in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Chula Vista, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.