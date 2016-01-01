Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD
Overview
Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Saria works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultant P.A.235 Mill St Ste 1, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 739-5959
-
2
South Bay Spine & Sport450 Fourth Ave Ste 215, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-3840
-
3
Uc San Diego Medical Center - Hillcrest200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942349956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
