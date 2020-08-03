Overview

Dr. Hussain Malik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe.



They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.