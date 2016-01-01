Overview

Dr. Husnu Kaynak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaynak works at YUMA CARDIAC CENTER in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.