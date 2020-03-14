Dr. Ashraf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husnain Ashraf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Husnain Ashraf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Locations
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Safe Haven Psychiatry3447 Renner Rd Ste 120, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (469) 559-1127
Wellbridge Healthcare Greater Dallas4301 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5445
Vibra Hospital of Richardson401 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (469) 204-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at Dr.Ashraf's consultation facility are very friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Husnain Ashraf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083901037
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
