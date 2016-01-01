Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD
Overview
Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 1096 West Ave SW Ste B, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 761-0492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1386670271
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalani speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.