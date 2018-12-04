Dr. Huseyin Kadikoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadikoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huseyin Kadikoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Huseyin Kadikoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Oncology Center1220 Lee St E Ste 105, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 96 year old mother fell and ruptured her eyeball on the metal frame of her wheelchair. Raleigh General sent her to CAMC General for an eye specialist to look at it. Her pupil was large and had an irregular border and the eyeball was leaking out it's fluid. Dr. Kadikoy came out and operated on Mom's eye at 10:00 pm. He stitched up the hole in her eye and reattached the iris hoping to save her eyeball. Two weeks later, she still has her eye and her vision is 20/60. He is an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Huseyin Kadikoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1043503063
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
