Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Copur works at First Choice OBGYN in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.