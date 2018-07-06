See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Copur works at First Choice OBGYN in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FirstChoice Ob Gyn, LLC
    1115 Clifton Ave Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 441-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breech Position

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 06, 2018
    Dr. Copur is knowledgeable and always keeps a calm presence; given you the assurance everything is going well. Highly recommend him. He helped deliver our first born safely.
    Lydia Meridius — Jul 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD
    About Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1982650545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    • Haceteppe U
    Medical Education
    • HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Copur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

