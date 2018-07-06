Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD
Overview
Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
FirstChoice Ob Gyn, LLC1115 Clifton Ave Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (201) 441-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Copur is knowledgeable and always keeps a calm presence; given you the assurance everything is going well. Highly recommend him. He helped deliver our first born safely.
About Dr. Huseyin Copur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Haceteppe U
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Copur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copur accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Copur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Copur speaks Spanish and Turkish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Copur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.