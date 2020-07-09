Overview

Dr. Husam Shuayb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Shuayb works at Dr. Husam Shuayb in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.