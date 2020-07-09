Dr. Husam Shuayb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuayb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Shuayb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Husam Shuayb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Shuayb works at
Locations
-
1
Husam Shauyb MD PA11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 306, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-6264
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuayb?
Dr shuyab is a great person as well as doctor. His staff was very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Husam Shuayb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922041284
Education & Certifications
- Ottawa Genl Hosp
- Montgomery Regl Med Fdn
- Mt Carmel Hosp
- Damascus Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuayb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuayb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuayb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuayb works at
Dr. Shuayb has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuayb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuayb speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuayb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuayb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuayb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuayb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.