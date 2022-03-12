Dr. Husam Shitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Shitia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Husam Shitia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shitia works at
Medical Care Center of Cheshire Inc.430 HIGHLAND AVE, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 271-3132
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Shitia is a great doctor , patient ,explains well thorough and listens
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972604528
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shitia speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shitia.
