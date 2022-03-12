Overview

Dr. Husam Shitia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shitia works at Medical Care Center of Cheshire Inc. in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.