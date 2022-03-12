See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Husam Shitia, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Husam Shitia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shitia works at Medical Care Center of Cheshire Inc. in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Care Center of Cheshire Inc.
    430 HIGHLAND AVE, Cheshire, CT 06410 (203) 271-3132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Cough
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Cough
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy
Cough
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anosmia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr Shitia is a great doctor , patient ,explains well thorough and listens
    — Mar 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Husam Shitia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Husam Shitia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shitia to family and friends

    Dr. Shitia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shitia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Husam Shitia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972604528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Shitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shitia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shitia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shitia works at Medical Care Center of Cheshire Inc. in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Dr. Shitia's profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shitia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shitia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shitia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

