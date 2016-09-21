Overview

Dr. Husam Nazer I, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Nazer I works at Appalachian Gastroenterology in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.