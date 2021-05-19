Dr. Nawas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husam Nawas, MD
Dr. Husam Nawas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Town & Country Office12855 N 40 Dr Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sunset Hills10777 Sunset Office Dr Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-0111
Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine - Emerson Road633 Emerson Rd Ste 20, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 325-3068
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Excellent surgeon, patient, kind, great staff, always friendly. Would highly recommend Dr. Nawas.
About Dr. Husam Nawas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Inst
- Ochsner Fdn Clin
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nawas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
