Dr. Husam Najjar, MD
Dr. Husam Najjar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Livingston, TX.
Dr. Najjar works at
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Livingston Gastroenterology403 Ogletree Dr Ste 200, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions
Dr Najjar is one of the best Dr's I have ever been to he is polite smile and is concerned about his patients
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1154485381
- Pulmonary Disease
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Najjar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Najjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najjar works at
Dr. Najjar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.
