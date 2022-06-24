Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourtada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Aleppo University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Mourtada works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management - Pelham150 D St, Greer, SC 29651 Directions (864) 560-9646
-
2
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1800, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-9646
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ethically speaking, Dr. Mourtada has medically treated me with legitimate prudence, as I believe he has with all his patients seeking pain management. He is very professional in what he does, thus I know his bedside manner cannot be as most family doctors (GPs) are known to be, while treating their patients. His Specialty requires a certain degree of separation. Because of the dangers of prescribing narcotic medication, Dr. Mourtada does not and will not cross the ethical boundaries that he has set for his patients under his care. His commitment to that constitutes a more firm approach with his patients that he should not be called upon to ever yield from.
About Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and French
- 1114998671
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- East Carolina University
- East Carolina U
- Aleppo University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mourtada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourtada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourtada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourtada works at
Dr. Mourtada has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mourtada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mourtada speaks Arabic and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourtada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourtada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourtada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourtada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.