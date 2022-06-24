Overview

Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Aleppo University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Mourtada works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.