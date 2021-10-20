Dr. Husam Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Issa, MD
Overview
Dr. Husam Issa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Faculty - Medicine Jordan University Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Issa works at
Locations
Clear Lake Specialties2060 Space Park Dr Ste 290, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 317-4545
Clear Lake Specialties500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4680MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been incredibly impressed by the help that Dr. Issa has provide to me. Feel he has resolved an infectious issue that has plagued me for many years and put me in the hospital on numerous occasions. Feel that Ms. Lauriell Gullacaux, in his office, has been most helpful and accommodating.
About Dr. Husam Issa, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1821064304
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School Providence Ri
- Scranton Temple Residency Program Scranton Pa
- Faculty - Medicine Jordan University Jordan
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.