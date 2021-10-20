See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Husam Issa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Husam Issa, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Husam Issa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Faculty - Medicine Jordan University Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Issa works at Clear Lake Specialties in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Specialties
    2060 Space Park Dr Ste 290, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4545
  2. 2
    Clear Lake Specialties
    500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4680
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Issa?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Have been incredibly impressed by the help that Dr. Issa has provide to me. Feel he has resolved an infectious issue that has plagued me for many years and put me in the hospital on numerous occasions. Feel that Ms. Lauriell Gullacaux, in his office, has been most helpful and accommodating.
    Michael J Eisenbise — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Husam Issa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Husam Issa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Issa to family and friends

    Dr. Issa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Issa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Husam Issa, MD.

    About Dr. Husam Issa, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821064304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Medical School Providence Ri
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scranton Temple Residency Program Scranton Pa
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scranton Temple Residency Program Scranton Pa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Faculty - Medicine Jordan University Jordan
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Husam Issa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.