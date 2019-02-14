Dr. Husam Bakdash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakdash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Bakdash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Husam Bakdash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Herington Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Derby1719 E Cambridge St Ste 101, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 252-1372
-
2
Heartland Cardiology3535 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 744-8900
-
3
Heartland Cardiology9000 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 745-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Herington Hospital
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recommended him to my sister & brother. I really appreciate his willingness to consult with other cardiologists, and other specialists. While I have a unique disorder, he's been willing to read the reports I bring back from Mayo Clinic to understand how their findings impact my treatment. He's so good, that I refused Mayo's invitation to move my cardiology to their clinic in Rochester, MN. I like having someone local who is aware of my unique health problems.
About Dr. Husam Bakdash, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1376500785
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska College - Medici|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospital
- Damascus University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
