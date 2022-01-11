Dr. Husam Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Husam Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Ansari works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
OCB Waltham Eye Center52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ansari is an incredible surgeon. He’s very knowledgeable about the treatment of glaucoma. He probably save my sight. He’s trustworthy and I Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Husam Ansari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1699781229
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Johns Hopkins U Wilmer Eye Inst
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Glaucoma and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
