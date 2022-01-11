See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Husam Ansari, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Husam Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Ansari works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 367-4800
  2. 2
    OCB Waltham Eye Center
    52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 (781) 487-2200
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham
    61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 875-9787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Nearsightedness
Cataract
Glaucoma
Nearsightedness
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Doctor Ansari is an incredible surgeon. He’s very knowledgeable about the treatment of glaucoma. He probably save my sight. He’s trustworthy and I Highly recommend him.
    CCU — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Husam Ansari, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1699781229
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
    • Johns Hopkins U Wilmer Eye Inst
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Glaucoma and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

