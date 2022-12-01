Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhersam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD
Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bedford, TX.
Dr. Alkhersam works at
Locations
Texas Health Neurology Specialists1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 848-4485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic
- 1336124429
Education & Certifications
University Tex Sw
- Oklahoma University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Alkhersam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkhersam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkhersam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkhersam works at
Dr. Alkhersam has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhersam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alkhersam speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkhersam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhersam.
