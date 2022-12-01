See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Sw

Dr. Alkhersam works at Texas Health Neurology Specialists in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Neurology Specialists
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 848-4485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1336124429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Alkhersam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhersam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alkhersam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alkhersam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alkhersam works at Texas Health Neurology Specialists in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alkhersam’s profile.

    Dr. Alkhersam has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhersam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkhersam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhersam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhersam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhersam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

