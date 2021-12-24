Overview

Dr. Husam Abuzarad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Abuzarad works at Access Health Care Physicians, LLC in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.