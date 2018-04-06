Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muqtadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD
Overview
Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Muqtadar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 527-7730
-
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muqtadar?
Dr. M is such a caring woman. She has helped me over the past 4 years manage my migraines using various treatments. Once, I needed to fill out some paperwork but had a migraine and she sat with me and helped me fill it out. I’ve never seen a doctor go the extra mile like that.
About Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1366647232
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muqtadar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muqtadar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muqtadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muqtadar works at
Dr. Muqtadar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muqtadar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muqtadar speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Muqtadar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muqtadar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muqtadar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muqtadar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.