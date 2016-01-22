Dr. Hurb Hosea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hurb Hosea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Hurb A Hosea DPM2801 E 29th St Ste 119, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 731-8310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He worked 5 years to save my toe from being amputated and was very helpful and kept me informed in what was happening. good doctor. he answered his answering service at a ball game on a Sunday afternoon to help me out.
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hosea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.