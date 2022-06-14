Dr. Huong Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huong Truong, MD
Overview
Dr. Huong Truong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Truong works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3155
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 283-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Truong is great,,,,great everything.... very professional, keeps you informed and updated, highly recommend :)
About Dr. Huong Truong, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1023492972
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Arizona College of Med.
