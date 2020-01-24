Overview

Dr. Huong Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at Neurology at Columbia Medical in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.