Dr. Huong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huong Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Koala Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Inc.7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 840-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is an excellent doctor. She is a caring concerned person. Highly educated and very thorough. My daughter has been her patient for 3 years, since age 8. We love this doctor.
About Dr. Huong Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1255471975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
