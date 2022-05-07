Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huo Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Huo Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Locations
Huo Chen M.d.600 N Garfield Ave Ste 105, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 307-9269
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical treatment, been suffering a long time for cough, seeing different pulmonologist, finally. Dr. Huo chen help me resolve my coughing. Thank you so much
About Dr. Huo Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164454286
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
