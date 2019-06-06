Overview

Dr. Huntington Hapworth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Hapworth works at Alabama Urogyn in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Pascagoula, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Sympathetic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.