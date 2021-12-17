See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Urology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Wessells works at Urology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinic at Harborview
    416 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
  2. 2
    Men's Health Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4246 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Dec 17, 2021
Dr Wessells is an excellent urologist and surgeon. After a lot of communication and planning we achieved the results I wanted. I have seen 4 of the worlds leading urologists and he is definitely one of them. Dr Wessells is easy to talk to, kind, and caring about his patient's wants and needs. He is also realistic about what is possible, even if that means changing his own mind on something. If you don't understand something all you need to do ask and he will explain. I cannot overstate my recommendation of Dr Wessells to anyone in need of Chordee (CPC) correction. Dr Wessells was willing to learn from me just as much as I was willing to learn from him. Health care is a give and take relationship and you MUST be your own advocate.
— Dec 17, 2021
About Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD

  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164502142
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California-San Francisco
Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wessells has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wessells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wessells works at Urology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wessells’s profile.

Dr. Wessells has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wessells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wessells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wessells.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wessells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wessells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

