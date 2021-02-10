See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California: Los Angeles/VA

Dr. Vincent works at The Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthohealing Center
    10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-5404
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2021
    outstanding initial contact
    Anonymous — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538514153
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California: Los Angeles/VA
    Residency
    • University of California - Davis
    Internship
    • College Medical Center - Long Beach, CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vincent works at The Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vincent’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

