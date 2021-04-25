Overview

Dr. Hunter Story, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Story works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.