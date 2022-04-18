See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Hunter Stolldorf, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hunter Stolldorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Stolldorf works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Address, Cotswold Office
    135 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 365-0555
  2. 2
    Horizon Eye Care Mooresville
    185 Joe Knox Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Stye
Dacryoadenitis
Presbyopia
Stye
Dacryoadenitis

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2022
    After recent cataract surgery with Dr. Stolldorf I would highly recommend him. He was very friendly and answered all of my questions which eased any anxiety I had. I could not be more pleased with the results.
    Lew Davis — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Hunter Stolldorf, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134199383
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • United States Naval Academy
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hunter Stolldorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stolldorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stolldorf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stolldorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stolldorf has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stolldorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stolldorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stolldorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stolldorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stolldorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

