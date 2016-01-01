Overview

Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stokes Jr works at Stokes Regional Eye Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.