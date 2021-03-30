Dr. Hunter Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Ray, MD
Dr. Hunter Ray, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
I had a vein procedure to close down painful veins and reflux in my legs. Dr. Ray explained everything well and what impressed me the most is he wants to exhaust all options before taking more invasion routes. That's a huge positive for me.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1326435744
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
