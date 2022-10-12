See All Plastic Surgeons in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Hunter Moyer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hunter Moyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Same Day Surgery Center.

Dr. Moyer works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
    2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 679-6885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 12, 2022
Informed and pleasant
— Oct 12, 2022
About Dr. Hunter Moyer, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1992989487
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  • Same Day Surgery Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hunter Moyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moyer works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Moyer’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

